Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 14, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington3023.566
Joliet2924.5471
Lake Erie2824.538
Schaumburg2725.519
Traverse City2527.481
Windy City1933.36510½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3022.577
Evansville2624.5203
Southern Illinois2524.510
Florence2626.5004
Normal2326.469
Gateway2232.4079

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois 12, Florence 9

Joliet 6, Windy City 5

Traverse City 11, Schaumburg 3

Lake Erie 6, Washington 2

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

