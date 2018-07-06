Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 6, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2820.583
Joliet2721.5631
Lake Erie2522.532
Schaumburg2522.532
Traverse City2225.468
Windy City1631.34011½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Illinois2420.545
Evansville2521.543
River City2622.542
Florence2324.489
Normal2025.444
Gateway2129.4206

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 12, Florence 4

Evansville at Lake Erie, ppd.

Traverse City 5, Southern Illinois 1

Schaumburg 15, River City 5

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet 1, Normal 0

Friday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florence at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

