Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 15, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington3024.556
Lake Erie2924.547½
Joliet2924.547½
Schaumburg2726.509
Traverse City2627.491
Windy City1933.36510
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3023.566
Florence2726.5093
Evansville2626.500
Southern Illinois2525.500
Normal2526.4904
Gateway2332.4188

___

Sunday’s Games

Normal 6, Evansville 5

Traverse City 4, Schaumburg 3

Gateway 5, River City 3

Lake Erie 6, Washington 5

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Florence 14, Southern Illinois 2

Normal 5, Evansville 0

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 2