Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Washington
|31
|25
|.554
|1½
|Lake Erie
|30
|26
|.536
|2½
|Schaumburg
|30
|26
|.536
|2½
|Traverse City
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Windy City
|21
|35
|.375
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|30
|27
|.526
|—
|Evansville
|28
|28
|.500
|1½
|Florence
|28
|28
|.500
|1½
|Normal
|27
|27
|.500
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|25
|28
|.472
|3
|Gateway
|25
|34
|.424
|6
___
|Friday’s Games
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.