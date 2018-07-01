Frontier League

All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2718.600
Lake Erie2520.5562
Joliet2520.5562
Schaumburg2321.523
Traverse City2024.455
Windy City1529.34111½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Illinois2318.561
River City2520.556
Evansville2321.523
Florence2023.4654
Normal1922.4634
Gateway1928.4047

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 6, Lake Erie 4

River City 8, Evansville 2

Washington 4, Schaumburg 0

Traverse City 4, Windy City 2

Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 2

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

