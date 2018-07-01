Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Lake Erie
|25
|20
|.556
|2
|Joliet
|25
|20
|.556
|2
|Schaumburg
|23
|21
|.523
|3½
|Traverse City
|20
|24
|.455
|6½
|Windy City
|15
|29
|.341
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Illinois
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|River City
|25
|20
|.556
|—
|Evansville
|23
|21
|.523
|1½
|Florence
|20
|23
|.465
|4
|Normal
|19
|22
|.463
|4
|Gateway
|19
|28
|.404
|7
___
|Sunday’s Games
Joliet 6, Lake Erie 4
River City 8, Evansville 2
Washington 4, Schaumburg 0
Traverse City 4, Windy City 2
Southern Illinois 5, Gateway 2
Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.