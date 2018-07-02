Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 2, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington2718.600
Lake Erie2520.5562
Joliet2520.5562
Schaumburg2321.523
Traverse City2024.455
Windy City1629.35611
West Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Illinois2318.561
River City2520.556
Evansville2321.523
Florence2123.477
Normal1923.452
Gateway1929.396

___

Monday’s Games

Windy City 4, Gateway 1

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Normal at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

