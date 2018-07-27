Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 27, 2018 at 1:32 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet3627.571
Lake Erie3528.5561
Schaumburg3429.5402
Washington3330.5243
Traverse City3131.500
Windy City2538.39711
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3231.508
Florence3131.500½
Normal3030.500½
Southern Illinois2930.4921
Evansville3032.484
Gateway2837.4315

___

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 6, Schaumburg 3

Normal 4, Florence 3

Joliet 4, Washington 1

Traverse City 4, Lake Erie 1

Gateway 8, Evansville 3

Windy City 3, Schaumburg 0

Southern Illinois 3, River City 2

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

