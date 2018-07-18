Frontier League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington3123.574
Joliet3124.564½
Lake Erie2925.5372
Schaumburg2826.5193
Traverse City2727.5004
Windy City2034.37011
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3025.545
Florence2727.500
Evansville2727.500
Southern Illinois2526.4903
Normal2527.481
Gateway2433.4217

___

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville 7, Lake Erie 1

Traverse City 5, Florence 4

Washington 6, Normal 2

Joliet 6, River City 3

Windy City 2, Gateway 1

Schaumburg 6, Southern Illinois 0

Lake Erie 5, Evansville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

River City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

