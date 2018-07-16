Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 16, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington3023.566
Joliet3024.556½
Lake Erie2824.538
Schaumburg2726.5093
Traverse City2627.4914
Windy City1934.35811
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3024.556
Florence2726.509
Evansville2626.5003
Southern Illinois2525.5003
Normal2526.490
Gateway2432.4297

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Erie at Evansville, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

River City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

