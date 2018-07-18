Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 18, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington3123.574
Joliet3224.571
Lake Erie2925.5372
Schaumburg2826.5193
Traverse City2827.509
Windy City2034.37011
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3026.536
Evansville2727.5002
Florence2728.491
Southern Illinois2526.490
Normal2527.4813
Gateway2433.421

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 9, Florence 7

Joliet 7, River City 1

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

