Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 19, 2018 at 2:46 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet3224.571
Washington3124.564½
Lake Erie2926.527
Schaumburg2926.527
Traverse City2827.509
Windy City2035.36411½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3026.536
Evansville2827.509
Florence2728.491
Normal2627.491
Southern Illinois2527.4813
Gateway2533.4316

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 2