Frontier League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet3324.579
Washington3124.5641
Lake Erie3026.536
Schaumburg3026.536
Traverse City2828.500
Windy City2035.36412
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3027.526
Evansville2828.500
Florence2828.500
Normal2627.4912
Southern Illinois2528.4723
Gateway2533.431

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 4, Southern Illinois 1

Florence 6, Traverse City 1

Lake Erie 2, Evansville 1

Normal 6, Washington 5

Joliet 11, River City 0

Windy City 9, Gateway 7

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

