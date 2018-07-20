Frontier League

July 20, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet3324.579
Washington3125.554
Lake Erie3026.536
Schaumburg3026.536
Traverse City2828.500
Windy City2135.37511½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3027.526
Evansville2828.500
Florence2828.500
Normal2727.500
Southern Illinois2528.4723
Gateway2534.4246

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:03 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

