Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 24, 2018 at 10:03 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet3526.574
Lake Erie3327.550
Schaumburg3327.550
Washington3229.5253
Traverse City3029.5084
Windy City2337.38311½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3228.533
Florence3129.5171
Evansville2930.492
Normal2830.4833
Southern Illinois2630.4644
Gateway2636.4197

___

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4

Florence 6, Normal 3

Joliet 4, Washington 2

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1