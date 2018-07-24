Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Lake Erie
|33
|27
|.550
|1½
|Schaumburg
|33
|27
|.550
|1½
|Washington
|32
|29
|.525
|3
|Traverse City
|30
|29
|.508
|4
|Windy City
|23
|37
|.383
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Florence
|31
|29
|.517
|1
|Evansville
|29
|30
|.492
|2½
|Normal
|28
|30
|.483
|3
|Southern Illinois
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|Gateway
|26
|36
|.419
|7
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4
Florence 6, Normal 3
Joliet 4, Washington 2
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.