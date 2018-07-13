Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 13, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Washington3022.577
Joliet2824.5382
Lake Erie2724.529
Schaumburg2724.529
Traverse City2427.471
Windy City1932.37310½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3022.577
Evansville2624.5203
Florence2625.510
Southern Illinois2424.5004
Normal2326.469
Gateway2232.4079

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Erie 8, Washington 2

Schaumburg 7, Traverse City 2

Florence 11, Southern Illinois 7

Normal 1, Evansville 0

Joliet 3, Windy City 2

River City 8, Gateway 2

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Florence, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1