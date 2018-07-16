Future Hoops Stars Learn Skills for Success

The squeak of gym shoes and the dribbling of basketballs can be heard coming from Winland Gymnasium at Zanesville High School.

130 campers from 8-14 years-old will be learning what it takes to play basketball this week at the Kevin Martin Camp.

Two girls traveled from Pennsylvania to be here this week.

“You get to experience new things and better competition as teams,” said Kalleigh Nerone and Nina Shaw.

While the campers will be learning dribbling, passing, defense and conditioning, organizer Cedric Harris said it’s the 3 r’s: ready, respectful and responsible, he hopes they take with them long after the camp ends.

“It comes later down in life and it’s bigger picture it’s not just all about basketball or any sport it’s about what you can gain and improve yourself as a person and put yourself in a position to be successful outside of anything that you do,” said Camp Organizer Cedric Harris.

For Martin, a former NBA player, he’s hoping these kids learn the importance of relationships.

“In the NBA it was always about wins and losses, but you know the relationships that we build with teammates because we wasn’t always going to play with them our whole career because of trades and players get released and go to different teams, but now we have those same connections and we do other things outside of basketball,” said former NBA player Kevin Martin.

The camp runs from now until Thursday at Zanesville High School.