Getting Ready for back-to-school

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With August right around the corner, it’s almost time to get ready for school.

The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties is partnering with Zanesville City schools to help students and families get ready for the year ahead. Zane Grey Elementary School Principal Mark Stallard said one way they’re doing this is through the Kindergarten Jump Start Program.

“It’s a half-day kindergarten, it gives them the opportunity to kind of get them used to going to school a couple weeks before everybody else,” said Stallard. “Small class sizes, and it’s a good opportunity to work on basic skills.”

United Way Community Impact Director Beckey Clawson said they will also hold the Kindergarten Backpack program the first week of August and that Tools for School and Lace Up for Kids will be holding their pick-ups soon. She said there is one easy way to help kids get ready to head back.

“Even though it’s summer, dust those books off, visit your local library, pick up a book and continue to read with your child,” said Clawson.

Clawson said they will soon be posting the first days of school for their counties shortly and that for more information about school prep programs, call 2-1-1.