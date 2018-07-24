Giving Your Time to Make a Difference

You could make a difference in a child’s life just be giving some of your time.

As the school year approaches Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for community members to take part in their school programs that take place at ten different locations.

By eating lunch with a child one day a week during the school year you can boost their self-confidence and help them develop relationships.

We’re finding that once their self confidence is boosted their academic performance is much better, they’re less likely to engage in risky behaviors,” said Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Jenni Masterson.

There are around 20 kids in need of bigs at each site. Masterson said they’ve found co-workers at businesses and even high school students being matched for the program.

“When you see these kids eyes light up you feel like you’re really a rock star in their lives because sometimes there isn’t that one adult that’s there just for them,so at lunch they’re always looking for their bigs and they just love the relationship,” said Masterson.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters also has 48 children on their waiting list for their community based program. If you’d like to volunteer your time call Big Brothers/Big Sisters at (740) 453-7300 and speak to one of their school based coordinators. You’ll be required to complete an interview and a background check prior to volunteering.