Governor Kasich dedicates a local park

MCCONELSVILLE, Ohio – Governor John Kasich made a special visit to Morgan County today.

They held a ceremony at Miners Memorial Park to dedicate the park to Ohio great, Jesse Owens. People will now have the chance to visit Jesse Owens State Park and Wildlife Area. The Governor is honored to be able to name this park after the Olympian.

“But this is a great day for us, a great moment and I’m just so excited to be a part of it,” said Governor Kasich. “I appreciate the fact that the Owens girls, Jesse’s daughters, and they brought this other guy along, happens to be a husband, were able to be here.”

There were four trees planted in honor of the four gold medals that Owens won at the 1936 Olympic Games. Director of Tourism Ohio, Matt MacLaren, said he hopes this park will bring inspiration to its visitors, just like Owens did.

“Naming this after Jesse Owens, who’s just such an inspirational character. I am a graduate of The Ohio State University, proud Ohioan, so to name this after Jesse Owens and really bring that inspiration for generations to come when they’re here, when they’re at the parks,” said MacLaren.

Owens family was able to attend today’s ceremony and said he would be amazed and proud of this dedication in his name.