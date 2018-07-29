Governor urges hearing on coin dealer’s clemency bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has asked the state Parole Board to hold a hearing on a clemency request for a former Toledo-area coin dealer who raised money for Ohio Republicans before being convicted in a state investment scandal that also ensnared a former governor.

The Blade reports the board didn’t hold a hearing last month when it recommended against leniency for Tom Noe (NOH’-ee). The newspaper reports Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling says the governor has a record of “pushing for careful consideration of complex cases” and hopes that will happen in “this situation.”

Noe was convicted in 2006 for stealing a $50 million rare-coin fund he oversaw for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

The 64-year-old Noe’s ex-wife, Bernadette Restivo, says he’s cautiously optimistic.”

Board offices were closed Sunday.

