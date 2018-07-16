Group stops in Zanesville to talk about ECOT issue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A news conference took place outside of Zanesville High School on July 16th.

The Education Policy Fellow and Innovation Ohio came to Zanesville to spread awareness about the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow issue, also known as ECOT.

Stephen Dyer spoke at the conference, “letting folks know that in their communities, their property taxes have had to go up to pay for ECOT because ECOT would get more money from the state than the state would send for the kids in Zanesville and other places.”

Dyer said Muskingum and the surroundings counties have paid over 19 million dollars to ECOT. Overall, he claims 1.1 billion dollars was stolen by the online school, which closed in January.

“It’s been called the biggest scandal in Ohio history, it’s no question that in terms of size, scope, and money, taxpayer money, it is,” explained Dyer.

Dyer says criminal charges need to be brought into play. He believes people need to be held accountable.