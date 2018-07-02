Guernsey County Stabbing Invesitgated

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning stabbing. It happened in Richland Township. Sheriff Jeff Padden says authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call from a man reporting that he stabbed his girlfriend. The Sheriff says when deputies entered the home they found a 30-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her body. She was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then flown by medical helicopter to a Columbus hospital. Padden says a 21-year-old male was taken into custody without incident. He remains in custody pending felony charges. Detectives and agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.