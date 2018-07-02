George Hiotis

Guernsey County Stabbing Invesitgated

by George Hiotis on July 2, 2018 at 2:05 pm

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning stabbing.  It happened in Richland Township.  Sheriff Jeff Padden says authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call from a man reporting that he stabbed his girlfriend.    The Sheriff says when deputies entered the home they found a 30-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her body.  She was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center and then flown by medical helicopter to a Columbus hospital.  Padden says a 21-year-old male was taken into custody without incident.  He remains in custody pending felony charges.  Detectives and agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene.

