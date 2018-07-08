BYESVILLE, Ohio- Just about anyone who has played any type of pick up basketball knows the fun of playing 3-on-3 in the driveway. Gus Macker Tournaments are designed for basketball players who love the driveway game.

A tournament in Byesville was open to all ages, from kids just learning the game to adults looking to win the bragging rights. Byesville Mayor, Jay Jackson said the game of three of three brings about the competitive nature in people but, also shows the bond the community has.

“The sportsmanship, the camaraderie, seeing all the sponsors and donations come together to see the people out here,” said Jackson. “That’s all my favorite parts.”

This is the 18th year for Guernsey County to have a Gus Macker Tournament and people travel from all over Ohio to play in it. One team from Marietta, Ohio was the winner of their bracket.

“We’ve been playing for about five or six years together in different leagues,” said Derick Simpkins. “It’s nice to just come in and win first for once.”

Simpkins and his two teammates make up ‘The Cool Team,’ and they all said they can’t wait to play in another tournament together. The winners are the only one who gets to take a prize home, the worst team of the bracket played for the ‘right to win’ the toilet bowl.