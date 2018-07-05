Health network denies liability in fertility clinic lawsuits

CLEVELAND (AP) — A health care network responding to lawsuits says it wasn’t liable for a storage tank malfunction that destroyed over 4,000 eggs and embryos at its fertility clinic near Cleveland.

In court filings made public this week, attorneys for University Hospitals say patients were advised about risks involved with frozen specimens and signed related consent forms. The network said that the problem wasn’t caused by hospital negligence and suggested others might be responsible for what happened.

Those responses don’t sit well with some affected patients. An attorney representing over 100 families says it’s a change from University Hospitals’ previous apologies about what happened.

The health network acknowledged the situation has caused grief for patients and says it was required by the court to formally respond to the lawsuits.