Helicopter vandalism in Newark: arrest made

NEWARK, Ohio – According to the Newark Ohio Division of Police, they have investigated and made an arrest in the case involving the vandalism of a historical helicopter.

The Newark Ohio Division of Police reports that on June 30, 2018 the American Legion at 85 S. 4th Street reported that someone had broken out two windows of the historical helicopter behind a fence on the south side of the Legion Hall. The reporting party stated that they had noticed that the windows had been broken and the last time they checked it on the 21st, there was no damage. There were no immediate suspects in the case.

On July 5, 2018, an anonymous tip pointed the investigation towards a suspect who used the alias “William Hammon” as the suspect who damaged the helicopter. The suspect was later identified as Mr. Adam Williams (September 14, 1996) after a department wide email was sent. The investigation then honed in on his known associates. After detectives had heard the same story from three separate witnesses that Mr. Williams was bragging about damaging the helicopter they located and interviewed Mr. Williams at 204 S. 4th Street on July 27, 2018.

Mr. Williams admitted to damaging the helicopter when he was high on meth and stated that someone dared him to do it. Mr. Williams was then placed under arrest for Vandalism of a Monument. According to an American Legion representative, the quote to repair the helicopter is several thousand dollars. #