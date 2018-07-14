Henderson has 1-shot lead at Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Brooke Henderson birdied the 17th hole after a so-so back nine, finishing with a 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the Marathon Classic.

The late birdie moved the 20-year-old Canadian out of a tie for the lead as she seeks her second win this season. Henderson is at 11-under 202 after three rounds at Highland Meadows.

Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome are one stroke behind. Stanford vaulted into contention with a 6-under 65, which tied for the low round of the day. Lincicome had a 4-under 67, including birdies on two of the final three holes.

This is the fifth time in Henderson’s career she has held the 54-hole lead. She went on to win on three of the four prior occasions.

Jacqui Concolino is two strokes back while 11 players are three back, including defending champion I.K. Kim and NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho. The Wake Forest player is in the field on a sponsor’s exemption.