Hotrod team donates brains, urges same from military members

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — All seven members of Don Schumacher’s NHRA racing team have pledged their brains to concussion research as part of an effort geared to reach military members as much as racing fans.

Schumacher connected with the Infinite Hero Foundation, a nonprofit that works with the Concussion Legacy Foundation. CLF has received pledges of more than 3,500 brains to conduct post-mortem research on the effects of CTE — a disease linked to repetitive head injuries seen in football and other contact sports.

Most of the research has focused on football players. Schumacher Racing is the first professional team in any sport to have all its members pledge their brains.

CTE founder Chris Nowinski says there’s an urgent need for more research of military members, and this project is a giant step forward.