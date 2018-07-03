Hundreds of courts skip governor’s background check survey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show more than 200 courts across Ohio have failed to respond to a governor’s executive order seeking more information on their history with the national background check database used in stopping gun-related crimes.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) sought the information in an April order as part of his broader bipartisan effort to improve Ohio’s gun laws.

Survey results obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday through a public records request show 214 courts in 63 Ohio counties didn’t provide the governor’s requested National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, self-evaluation.

One court listed as not responding told the AP that it did participate. The non-responding courts were mostly small mayor’s courts. At least one common pleas court and a dozen county clerks also were listed as not responding.