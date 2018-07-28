Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole position ahead of Bottas

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lewis Hamilton produced a brilliant last lap to take pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in difficult track conditions on Saturday.

Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff could hardly believe it as he watched from the team motorhome, clutching his head in disbelief as Hamilton beat Bottas’ time to secure a record-extending 77th pole position.

Just moments earlier, Mercedes’s Formula One rivals Ferrari were 1-2 at the top of the leaderboard with Kimi Raikkonen ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel will start in fourth, behind Raikkonen.

Earlier Saturday, the third and final practice was held in warm and sunny conditions, but by the time qualifying started there was rain, thunder and even some lightning.

Ultimately, Mercedes made the most of it on a wet track.