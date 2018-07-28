Hungarian GP: Vettel fastest in 3rd practice, Hamilton 4th

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest time in third and final practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Vettel was 0.059 seconds quicker than Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and 0.144 quicker than Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

It was a boost for Vettel, who is battling for the Formula One title with Lewis Hamilton. Vettel was also fastest in Friday’s second practice.

Hamilton again struggled for speed, finishing fourth quickest on Saturday after being fifth in both of Friday’s practice runs.

The British driver, who leads Vettel by 17 points in the title race, complained on team radio about a lack of grip, having also been concerned by his tires on Friday.

The narrow Hungaroring track is among the most difficult overtaking circuits in Formula One, and considered more favorable to cars with a strong downforce like Red Bull and Ferrari — which clinched a 1-2 last year when Vettel won ahead of Raikkonen.

But Red Bull had a disappointing last practice, with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo fifth and sixth fastest.

