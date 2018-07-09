Immigrant activist protest shuts down street in Ohio capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A protest against U.S. immigration policy and recent deportations temporarily shut down a street in Ohio’s capital.

Protesters blocked the street across from City Hall in Columbus and around the corner from the Ohio Statehouse Monday morning by erecting three wooden poles in a tall tripod.

The protest happened near a downtown office building housing the local offices of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Several Columbus police cruisers crowded the intersection as city firefighters using a ladder truck and chainsaws dismantled the structure.

Protesters shouted “No borders” and held signs such as “No Borders! No Wall! We Want Freedom For All!”

Columbus police Sgt. Dean Worthington says there were eight arrests. Police didn’t immediately release information on the charges.