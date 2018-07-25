Indians top Pirates 4-0, end Pittsburgh’s 11-game win streak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer struck out 10 over seven innings, Brad Hand got his first save for Cleveland and the Indians stopped the Pittsburgh Pirates’ winning streak at 11 with a 4-0 win on Wednesday.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run single in the third inning, and Yonder Alonso hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Pittsburgh was seeking its first 12-game winning streak since 1965 but only advanced one runner past second base as Bauer, Adam Cimber and Hand combined for a three-hitter.

Bauer (9-6) allowed Adam Frazier’s leadoff double in the fourth and Jordy Mercer’s leadoff single in the eighth. He reached double figures in strikeouts for the ninth time this year and walked two, improving to 3-0 with an MLB-low 0.33 ERA in four interleague starts this season.

Hand, making his third appearance since he was acquired from San Diego on July 19 along with Cimber, retired four batters and struck out three. He had 24 saves with the Padres.

Pittsburgh, which won the first two games by a combined 16-4, lost for the first time since July 10 against Washington. It has scored six or more runs in seven straight games for the first time since 1946.

Jameson Taillon (7-8) gave up two runs and seven hits over seven innings in his first start against the Indians.

Alonso greeted Felipe Vazquez with his 16th home run.

Pittsburgh center fielder Starling Marte left in the first inning after he was hit on the left hand by a Bauer pitch. He was replaced by Adam Frazier, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game. Left fielder Corey Dickerson was not in Pittsburgh’s lineup after straining his left hamstring Tuesday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (right forearm strain) began performing gripping exercises Tuesday and did not experience any problems. The 25-year-old starter was placed on the DL on June 29.

Indians: LHP Andrew Miller (right knee inflammation) will pitch every other day during his rehab assignment with Double-A Akron. He allowed four runs in one-third of an inning in his first outing Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Nick Kingham (5-4, 4.11 ERA) starts Thursday at home against the New York Mets and LHP Steven Matz (4-8, 3.65 ERA), the opener of a nine-game homestand.

Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco (12-5, 4.03 ERA) is slated to start Friday at Detroit in the opener of a six-game trip at Detroit. RHP Mike Fiers (7-6, 3.49 ERA) starts for the Tigers.

___

