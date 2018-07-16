International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|48
|43
|.527
|6½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|44
|47
|.484
|10½
|Rochester (Twins)
|43
|46
|.483
|10½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|41
|45
|.477
|11
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|38
|54
|.413
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|53
|39
|.576
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|47
|44
|.516
|5½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|42
|51
|.452
|11½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|41
|52
|.441
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|51
|41
|.554
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|50
|41
|.549
|½
|Columbus (Indians)
|49
|43
|.533
|2
|Louisville (Reds)
|35
|54
|.393
|14½
___
|Monday’s Games
Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Louisville at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 12:05 p.m.
Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Durham at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Norfolk at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.