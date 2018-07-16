International League

by Associated Press on July 16, 2018 at 10:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)5537.598
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)4843.527
Pawtucket (Red Sox)4447.48410½
Rochester (Twins)4346.48310½
Buffalo (Blue Jays)4145.47711
Syracuse (Nationals)3854.41317
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)5339.576
Norfolk (Orioles)4744.516
Charlotte (White Sox)4251.45211½
Gwinnett (Braves)4152.44112½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)5141.554
Indianapolis (Pirates)5041.549½
Columbus (Indians)4943.5332
Louisville (Reds)3554.39314½

___

Monday’s Games

Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 12:05 p.m.

Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Durham at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Norfolk at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 2