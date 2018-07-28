International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|62
|40
|.608
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|54
|47
|.535
|7½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|46
|53
|.465
|14½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|47
|55
|.461
|15
|Rochester (Twins)
|46
|55
|.455
|15½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|42
|62
|.404
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|59
|44
|.573
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|56
|48
|.538
|3½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|48
|55
|.466
|11
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|48
|56
|.462
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|56
|47
|.544
|—
|Columbus (Indians)
|54
|48
|.529
|1½
|Toledo (Tigers)
|54
|49
|.524
|2
|Louisville (Reds)
|44
|57
|.436
|11
___
|Friday’s Games
Indianapolis 4, Buffalo 3
Buffalo 6, Indianapolis 3
Rochester 5, Louisville 3
Pawtucket 6, Charlotte 1
Columbus at Lehigh Valley, ppd.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9, Gwinnett 3
Syracuse 10, Durham 8
Toledo 7, Norfolk 2
|Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Lehigh Valley, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Columbus at Lehigh Valley, Game 2, TBD
Charlotte at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.
Rochester at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Gwinnett at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Indianapolis, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Indianapolis, Game 2, TBD
Gwinnett at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.
Columbus at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Toledo at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Rochester at Louisville, 6 p.m.