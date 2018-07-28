International League

by Associated Press on July 28, 2018 at 1:03 am
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)6240.608
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)5447.535
Buffalo (Blue Jays)4653.46514½
Pawtucket (Red Sox)4755.46115
Rochester (Twins)4655.45515½
Syracuse (Nationals)4262.40421
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)5944.573
Norfolk (Orioles)5648.538
Charlotte (White Sox)4855.46611
Gwinnett (Braves)4856.46211½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)5647.544
Columbus (Indians)5448.529
Toledo (Tigers)5449.5242
Louisville (Reds)4457.43611

___

Friday’s Games

Indianapolis 4, Buffalo 3

Buffalo 6, Indianapolis 3

Rochester 5, Louisville 3

Pawtucket 6, Charlotte 1

Columbus at Lehigh Valley, ppd.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9, Gwinnett 3

Syracuse 10, Durham 8

Toledo 7, Norfolk 2

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Lehigh Valley, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Columbus at Lehigh Valley, Game 2, TBD

Charlotte at Pawtucket, 6:15 p.m.

Rochester at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Gwinnett at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Indianapolis, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Indianapolis, Game 2, TBD

Gwinnett at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Pawtucket, 1:35 p.m.

Columbus at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Toledo at Norfolk, 4:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Rochester at Louisville, 6 p.m.

