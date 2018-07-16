International League

July 16, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Pawtucket (Red Sox)31.750
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)31.750
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)22.5001
Rochester (Twins)22.5001
Syracuse (Nationals)13.2502
Buffalo (Blue Jays)13.2502
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gwinnett (Braves)31.750
Charlotte (White Sox)22.5001
Durham (Rays)22.5001
Norfolk (Orioles)13.2502
West Division
WLPct.GB
Columbus (Indians)401.000
Toledo (Tigers)22.5002
Indianapolis (Pirates)22.5002
Louisville (Reds)04.0004

___

Monday’s Games

Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.

Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 12:05 p.m.

Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Durham at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Norfolk at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

