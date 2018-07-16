International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Rochester (Twins)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Durham (Rays)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbus (Indians)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toledo (Tigers)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Louisville (Reds)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
___
|Monday’s Games
Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Louisville at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.
Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 12:05 p.m.
Durham at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Durham at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Norfolk at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.