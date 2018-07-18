International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|57
|37
|.606
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|50
|43
|.538
|6½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|43
|45
|.489
|11
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|45
|48
|.484
|11½
|Rochester (Twins)
|44
|47
|.484
|11½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|39
|55
|.415
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|54
|40
|.574
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|47
|46
|.505
|6½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|43
|52
|.453
|11½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|43
|52
|.453
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|51
|43
|.543
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|50
|43
|.538
|½
|Columbus (Indians)
|49
|45
|.521
|2
|Louisville (Reds)
|36
|55
|.396
|13½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Louisville 12, Rochester 5
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 8, Toledo 4
Lehigh Valley 10, Columbus 6
Syracuse 11, Durham 5
Charlotte 6, Pawtucket 5, 11 innings
Gwinnett 7, Indianapolis 2
Buffalo 7, Norfolk 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Durham at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Norfolk at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Norfolk at Rochester, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Rochester, Game 2, TBD
Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.