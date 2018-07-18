International League

by Associated Press on July 18, 2018 at 1:02 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)5737.606
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)5043.538
Buffalo (Blue Jays)4345.48911
Pawtucket (Red Sox)4548.48411½
Rochester (Twins)4447.48411½
Syracuse (Nationals)3955.41518
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)5440.574
Norfolk (Orioles)4746.505
Gwinnett (Braves)4352.45311½
Charlotte (White Sox)4352.45311½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)5143.543
Indianapolis (Pirates)5043.538½
Columbus (Indians)4945.5212
Louisville (Reds)3655.39613½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 12, Rochester 5

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 8, Toledo 4

Lehigh Valley 10, Columbus 6

Syracuse 11, Durham 5

Charlotte 6, Pawtucket 5, 11 innings

Gwinnett 7, Indianapolis 2

Buffalo 7, Norfolk 3

Wednesday’s Games

Durham at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

Norfolk at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Rochester, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Rochester, Game 2, TBD

Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

