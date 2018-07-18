International League

by Associated Press on July 18, 2018 at 10:33 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)5738.600
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)5044.532
Buffalo (Blue Jays)4346.48311
Pawtucket (Red Sox)4549.47911½
Rochester (Twins)4448.47811½
Syracuse (Nationals)4055.42117
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)5441.568
Norfolk (Orioles)4846.511
Gwinnett (Braves)4452.45810½
Charlotte (White Sox)4452.45810½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Toledo (Tigers)5243.547
Indianapolis (Pirates)5044.532
Columbus (Indians)5045.5262
Louisville (Reds)3755.40213½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 4, Durham 2

Norfolk 5, Buffalo 4, 10 innings

Charlotte 3, Pawtucket 0

Gwinnett 4, Indianapolis 2

Columbus 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Louisville 2, Rochester 0

Toledo 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 0

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Rochester, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Rochester, Game 2, TBD

Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

