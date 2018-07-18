International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|57
|38
|.600
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|50
|44
|.532
|6½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|43
|46
|.483
|11
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|45
|49
|.479
|11½
|Rochester (Twins)
|44
|48
|.478
|11½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|40
|55
|.421
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|54
|41
|.568
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|48
|46
|.511
|5½
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|44
|52
|.458
|10½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|44
|52
|.458
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Tigers)
|52
|43
|.547
|—
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|50
|44
|.532
|1½
|Columbus (Indians)
|50
|45
|.526
|2
|Louisville (Reds)
|37
|55
|.402
|13½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 4, Durham 2
Norfolk 5, Buffalo 4, 10 innings
Charlotte 3, Pawtucket 0
Gwinnett 4, Indianapolis 2
Columbus 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Louisville 2, Rochester 0
Toledo 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 0
|Thursday’s Games
Norfolk at Rochester, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Rochester, Game 2, TBD
Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Pawtucket at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Norfolk at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.