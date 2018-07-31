International League

by Associated Press on July 31, 2018 at 7:03 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Phillies)6541.613
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)5649.533
Pawtucket (Red Sox)4857.45716½
Buffalo (Blue Jays)4756.45616½
Rochester (Twins)4758.44817½
Syracuse (Nationals)4463.41121½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Durham (Rays)6046.566
Norfolk (Orioles)5750.533
Charlotte (White Sox)5056.47210
Gwinnett (Braves)5057.46710½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Indianapolis (Pirates)5948.551
Toledo (Tigers)5650.528
Columbus (Indians)5551.519
Louisville (Reds)4658.44211½

Tuesday’s Games

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, Game 2, TBD

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 12:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

