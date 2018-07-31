International League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Phillies)
|65
|41
|.613
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)
|56
|49
|.533
|8½
|Pawtucket (Red Sox)
|48
|57
|.457
|16½
|Buffalo (Blue Jays)
|47
|56
|.456
|16½
|Rochester (Twins)
|47
|58
|.448
|17½
|Syracuse (Nationals)
|44
|63
|.411
|21½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Rays)
|60
|46
|.566
|—
|Norfolk (Orioles)
|57
|50
|.533
|3½
|Charlotte (White Sox)
|50
|56
|.472
|10
|Gwinnett (Braves)
|50
|57
|.467
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indianapolis (Pirates)
|59
|48
|.551
|—
|Toledo (Tigers)
|56
|50
|.528
|2½
|Columbus (Indians)
|55
|51
|.519
|3½
|Louisville (Reds)
|46
|58
|.442
|11½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, Game 2, TBD
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Rochester, 12:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Pawtucket at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.