Kids are ‘reaching for the stars’

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The annual space camp was held at John and Annie Glenn Museum today.

Interim Director of the museum, Betsy Taylor, said they convinced John Glenn to let them use his house in New Concord as an education facility. So for the past six years, kids between the ages of 8 and 12 get to spend the day at the museum learning about science and getting hands on experience. This year, they learned how to build chemical propelled rockets.

“There’s a chemical reaction between baking soda and vinegar and an amount of pressure will build up when gases are released and that thrusts a bottle, a water bottle, into the air, or if it doesn’t work, along the concrete or whatever, but that’s science,” explained Taylor.

The main topic the kids learned about today was ‘how do you get into space?’ Their theme was ‘reach for the stars,’ but Taylor explains it goes beyond John Glenn actually reaching for the stars in space.

Taylor said, “when you think of ‘reach for the stars,’ you think about yes going into space towards the stars, but you also think of achieving a goal. Reaching for the stars might mean a goal that you want to do for the summer, for your academic time, for a career.”

Taylor said they want to entertain the kids, but most importantly want to make sure they learn something. They hold other events throughout the year for different age groups. If you would like more information, you can visit johnglennhome.org.