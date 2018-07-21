Kindness Rocks raises money for Habitat for Humanity

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- “You are worthy” was just one of the sayings painted on rocks Saturday at a local fundraiser.

CP’s Landscape and Outdoor Supply hosted their Kindness Rocks event to spread kindness throughout Zanesville and raise money for Habitat for Humanity. Coordinator Kristin Parker said the rocks are painted and some guests even write special notes to spread the important message.

“I’m trying to teach my two boys that it’s nice to spread kindness throughout, you know, we could all do with a little bit more kindness,” Kristin said.

Facebook viewers voted to have all of the proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity and Parker said they always try to keep the chosen charities local and important to the community. One of her boys, 9-year-old, Caden said the event is special in its own way.

“It means it’s special because you get to paint rocks and maybe you can hide them and if kids find them and read the note and they’re having a bad day and they find this it might help them cheer up,” Caden said, “kindness can help the world and make it a better place and kindness is the right thing to do.”

Character Express made a visit with their Paw Patrol characters and the event also featured live entertainment, food, and plenty of smiles.