Koreas begin basketball friendlies in latest peace gesture

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas began two days of friendly basketball games in Pyongyang in their latest goodwill gesture amid a diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Women from North and South Korea were mixed into two teams that competed against each other Wednesday at Pyongyang’s Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium. A game between the men’s mixed teams will be held later in the day.

The South Koreans will play against the North Korean men’s and women’s teams on Thursday before returning home on Friday.

The games will precede a planned three-day visit to North Korea by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for meetings over the future of the North’s nuclear program.