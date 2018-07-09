Lace Up for Kids Turns 30

An event that helps kids lace up a new pair of shoes for the school year has reached a milestone.

The Wendy’s, WHIZ, Eastside Community Ministry “Lace up for Kids” campaign is turning 30 this year.

The four Wendy’s locations in Zanesville are now accepting donations of tennis shoes in school aged sizes to be distributed to students in need. The goal this year is to put new shoes on the feet of at least 1,000 students.

“Being there the day of distribution and seeing how excited the kids are to have a brand new pair of shoes running around, running back and forth all over the gym, it just gives us such a good feeling to be able to help them go to school prepared,” said Executive Director of Eastside Community Ministries Jamie Trout.

Wendy’s Franchisee Tim Thompson added, “It’s been a program that not only Wendy’s, WHIZ and Eastside Ministries supported but the entire community. This is a community effort that really helps a lot of children in need. ”

For those that need shoes Eastside will begin taking applications the week of July 16 and then again the week of July 23. Applications can be found on Eastside’s website and Facebook page.

From July 9 through the 23rd Wendy’s will also donate $1 of every kid’s meal sold at their Zanesville locations to the “Lace up for Kids” campaign.