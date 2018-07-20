Laffy Taffy will be a Sweet Addition to Your Family

She might have a silly sounding name but this week’s pet of the week is nothing but sweet.

Laffy Taffy is a three months old female available for adoption at the Animal Shelter Society.

Laffy came to the shelter with some siblings and has been with a foster family. She likes to be held and is used to being spoiled.

“Typically when they’re in foster care they come back into the shelter and they’re very social because our fosters just love them, pet them and take care of them, ” said Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society Jody Murray.

Murray said this time of year the shelter stays full with cats and kittens creating a wait for those wanting to bring in animals, which is why foster families are so important.

“We are still in need of more fosters so if someone is interesting in fostering they can give us a call and we provide everything that they need all they need to provide is the care and the love to take care of them,” explained Murray.

If you’re interested in being a foster pet parent contact the Animal Shelter. Your family can also get to know some of the shelter animals on Thursday, July 26 from 5:30-7:30pm during their annual ice cream social.

The event is free and includes food, drinks and Tom’s Ice Cream.