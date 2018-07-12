Local Attorney Suspended for Sexual Misconduct

A local attorney has been suspended for sexual misconduct with a client. The Ohio Supreme Court announced that Brian Benbow is suspended for two years. He has law offices in Zanesville and Coshocton. The Court says that Benbow violated multiple professional conduct rules by engaging in sexual activity with a client in the Coshocton County Courthouse Conference room and repeatedly lying about that conduct during the ensuing disciplinary investigation. The Court says Benbow had developed a personal relationship with his client and had exchanged texts and Facebook messages of a sexual nature with explicit photographs of themselves which they agreed to delete after receiving them. The Court says the second year of the suspension will be stayed on the condition that Benbow engages in no further misconduct.