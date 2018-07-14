Local boy honored at Zanesville Community Theatre

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Christmas came early for the Zanesville Community Theatre Saturday, July 14th.

The ZTC hosted their benefit concert for 13-year-old, Ashton Henderson. Ashton was diagnosed with histoplasmosis last summer and has been doing what he can to continue with a normal lifestyle. The theatre tries to help out people in the community by having these concerts, so when they heard of Ashton’s story, they knew they had to meet him.

Ashton said, “they kind of came to my mom and asked her if this would be okay to do and that was a month or two ago I think.”

The theme for this concert was Christmas in July. Everyone was dressed in red and green from head to toe. Ashton wants to thank everyone that came out to the concert.

“Tt means a lot,” said Ashton. “Thank you to all of the people that have helped and supported me.”

For more events coming up at the Zanesville Community Theatre, you can visit their website at zct.org.