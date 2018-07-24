Local Boy Scouts canoed 50 miles for a leadership training program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Venture Scouts took part in a leadership training program that included canoeing 50 miles from Mohawk Dam to Putnam Landing last weekend.

About a year ago, they formulated the plan that they wanted to run this KODIAK training. The scouts built mouse boats. Crew President, Matthew Mulholland, said they worked like a charm.

“A few months ago, we started building our own boats. We got wood, lots of apoxie, lots of fiberglass and we built our own boats with zip ties and tape,” explained Mulholland.

The scouts performed two different service events during the KODIAK training. Mulholland said the goal this weekend was to teach leadership to all the young scouts from communication skills, presentation skills, and helping them prepare for real life experiences.

“When you like get a job, they’re always looking for good presentation, when you’re in an interview, you need good form and learning all these presentation skills, communication skills, all about visions and goals, it helps you put things into perspective,” said Mulholland.

The scouts earned two new patches and medallions from this training. Mulholland encourages boys to join because he said you learn many life lessons, you have tons of fun, and all of the skills you learn is for the future.