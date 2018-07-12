Local girl spreads love to law enforcement

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One special little girl from Zanesville is spreading the love to local law enforcement and first responders.

6-year-old Faith Beebe of Zanesville said we shouldn’t be afraid of police officers and firefighters because they are here to help us and keep us safe, so Wednesday and Thursday she went around town to show her appreciation by giving every officer she saw a ticket – but not the kind you’d think.

“Stop, you have received a ticket for being awesome. Thank you for serving our community,” Beebe said, reading one of the tickets. “One of them said ‘hi sweetheart’ and when I gave him a ticket another one said ‘oh no we have a ticket?!”

From the North side of town to the South, Faith met all kinds of first responders and on Thursday she gave a “ticket” to Tiffany Ward from the Wayne Township Fire Department. Everyone she’s met, she greets with a big hug and tells them two things no matter what – “thank you and stay safe.”

“I felt really happy because I made their day and they made my day,” Beebe said, “yeah every ticket I writed my name and a heart because I love them.”

Faith was given coloring books, stickers and a fireman’s hat, but more than that, they gave her smiles and stories. She said she even wore blue and black today because they are the colors of a police uniform.