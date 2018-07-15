Local man turns 90 years old

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local man celebrated his 90th birthday today.

Bernie Mitchell has lived in Zanesville since 1950 and has lived to see 90 years. When asked was the secret to such a long life is, he said he has his family to thank for that.

“There’s no secret to it, I have good genes. My dad lived to be 90, my grandparents lived to their 90’s, my mother lived to be 86,” explained Mitchell. “It’s just one of those things – I just try to treat people right. I’ve always tried to treat everyone equal.”

Mitchell’s daughter and wife of 54 years has been planning this surprise birthday party since March. Although, the party itself it wasn’t much of a surprise. Bernie wanted to make sure all of this closest friends were there.

Kay Mitchell, Bernie’s wife, said, “I am really impressed that he has that many friends and I’m sure he’s very happy. He didn’t want me to do this in the first place, but I thought, well we’re going to do it and then he was like I was working too hard on all the pictures, but then after he saw the picture board and started looking at them and laughing about them and enjoying them, then I think it was all worth it.

Mitchell said it’s important to stay active if you want to be healthy and live to be 90. He wants to thank everyone who came out to celebrate with him today.