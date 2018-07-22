Local quilt show brings in a company from Florida

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The quilt show on July 21st brought in people all the way from Florida.

Martelli Enterprises, from Pensacola, Florida, sells almost anything and everything you would need to sew, make quilts, or for embroidery. For almost 20 years, they have provided sewers with the tools and accessories needed to be able to pursue their art. The Education Director, Linda Winner, said they enjoy coming out to these small cities and events.

“We get to spend a lot of time with the customers, they really get to hear what we do and see the difference of what’s out there. What they typically see in those big box stores, they don’t see our stuff in their local quilt shop, so we really get to spend the time with them here,” said Winner.

Winner said her favorite part is the freedom and creativity she is able to put to use, “well for me, no rules. Quilting is not the traditional world of quilting that we knew from way back when. We can do whatever, however, and again, everything that we do is better – more accurate, more consistent, so I can make many more projects in a short amount of time.”

For a full list of their products and to watch videos of them in use, you can visit their website at martellinotions.com.